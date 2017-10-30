Here’s a Rare Look Inside the Only Fake Yeezy Store in the Whole World

Fake Yeezy store Youtube

Fake sneakers aren’t a new phenomenon by any means, but the lengths that some counterfeiters will go to in order to peddle their replica goods are downright shocking.

On a trip to China, a Youtube user came across a storefront dedicated solely to fake Yeezy merchandise. And these aren’t even the sort of counterfeit looks that could fool an untrained eye — they’re blatantly unauthorized, with dozens of colorways and styles that Adidas hasn’t actually produced.

In the clip, the man recording the video is kicked out of the store, presumably for filming. Unfazed, he returns to the store to capture more footage.

The brazen boutique’s Yeezy-relayed products don’t stop at the sneakers, either. There’s even a counterfeit phone charger and a $2,000 umbrella.

Find out how to avoid getting scammed with fake Yeezys here.

Fake Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers. Youtube

