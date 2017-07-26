Here’s a Rare Look at One-of-One Yeezy Sneakers That Won’t Release

Kanye West wears a Pink Floyd wears a vintage Pink Floyd T-shirt. Jacson/Splash News

All of Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers are rare to some degree, but the pairs you’re about to see are as scarce as it gets.

Images shared on social media by Yeezy Mafia show two never-before-seen Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles in “Midnight Blue” and “Gold Ochre.” According to the info provided by Yeezy Mafia, these tonal looks are one-of-one sample pairs created for Kanye West himself and are currently not slated for a public release.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

Midnight Blue

Gold Ochre

SAMPLE ONLY 1/1 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/3wAgpfcw9A — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) July 26, 2017

Both styles follow the pattern of previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 drops, but cover the knitted kicks in monotone navy and gold shades. Unfortunately, it sounds like these images will be as close as any of us get to these exclusive samples.

West’s most recent sneaker launch was the June rerelease of his “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style. His next release has not yet been confirmed, although the rapper-designer has recently been spotted wearing runner styles from his Yeezy Season 5 and Season 6 collections.

Want more?

Fight Breaks Out in China Allegedly Over Adidas App Hacking for ‘Zebra’ Yeezys

You Won’t Believe the Insane Lines for a Chance to Buy Kanye West’s ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

Kanye West Played Basketball in Yeezys You’ve Never Seen

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far