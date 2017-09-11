Here’s a Rare Look at $17,000 Yeezys That Won’t Release to the Public

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Moss" sample YouTube

All of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost sneakers have been limited editions to some extent, but there are pairs in the wild that are far scarcer than your ordinary attainable looks. Take for instance the green “Moss” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 you’re about to see, which first surfaced this year on social media and is gaining traction once again, thanks to a recent repost on Facebook.

In the clip, which was originally shared by YouTuber Just Wynn, the owner of Las Vegas sneaker store Urban Necessities, Jaysee Lopez, shares a detailed look at the pricey pair. According to Lopez, the rare sample Yeezys were priced at $17,000, making them one of the most expensive Yeezy sneakers in existence.

Similar to the “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style, this “Moss” look features a completely tonal upper, with SPLY-350 branding that blends into the rest of the knitted design.

“It’s very humbling and exciting to say, hey, I got something in my hand that you don’t see everyday, right?,” Lopez said. “I’m sure these might come out, but there’s definitely going to be some variation to it.”

A “Moss” Yeezy Boost release has not come to fruition, but a similar look is expected to release fall/winter ’17. According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 (which has been shared on social media by Kim Kardashian West) is expected to release in November, followed by “Gray/Bold Orange” and “Blue Tint/Gray Three” styles in December.

