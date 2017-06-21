These Rare 1990s Apple Sneakers Didn’t Sell for Their $15K Asking Price, but You Can Still Get Them

Apple sneakers from the early '90s. Heritage Auctions

Last week, memorabilia specialists Heritage Auctions teamed up with eBay for a series of live auctions that included collectibles, fine art and dozens of rare and sought-after sneakers.

While many of the sneakers have sold and are now on the way to their new owners, there’s one outlier worth mentioning: the 1990s white leather Apple sneakers.

According to Heritage Auctions, this rare pair is believed to be just one of two prototypes produced by Adidas in the early ’90s.

The Apple sneakers had a starting price of $15,000, with an expected sale price of between $24,000 and $36,000. However, when it was all said and done, no bids were placed and the kicks went unsold.

But the story behind these scarce sneakers isn’t over yet. Until June 26, Heritage Auctions is taking offers for the shoes via a post-auction direct sale. For those who’d prefer to skip the bidding, the sneakers can also be purchased outright for $18,750. For more information, visit ha.com.

Apple sneakers Heritage Auctions

Other noteworthy sneakers that sold in the live auctions include a pair of Air Jordans worn in a game by Michael Jordan for $8,000, a set of Kanye West’s “Light Brown” Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 and “Turtle Dove” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 for $3,000 and a pair of self-lacing Nike Mag sneakers inspired by “Back to the Future Part II,” which raked in $42,000.

Air Jordan 8 game-worn by Michael Jordan Heritage Auctions

Nike Mag Heritage Auctions

