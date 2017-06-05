Rare 1990s Apple Sneakers, Game-Worn Michael Jordan Shoes and Other Collectibles Are Being Auctioned Off

Apple sneakers Heritage Auctions

Sneaker aficionados will soon have the opportunity to add some very rare kicks to their collections.

Beginning June 11, Heritage Auctions will offer dozens of rare sneakers and other collectibles in a live auction in partnership with eBay.

Included in the assortment of scarce shoes is a pair of Apple sneakers, which Heritage Auctions says was produced by Adidas in the early ’90s exclusively for the computer brand’s employees. With a starting bid of $15,000, the sneakers are expected to sell for as much as $36,000 when it’s all said and done.

Apple sneakers from the early ’90s. Heritage Auctions

Also up for grabs is a pair of 1992 Air Jordan 8 sneakers — game-worn and autographed by Michael Jordan himself. Bidding for the vintage Air Jordans begins at $1,100, with an estimated final sale price of up to $15,000.

Air Jordan 8 game-worn by Michael Jordan. Heritage Auctions

Other rare shoes that will be offered in the June 11 live auctions include the self-lacing 2016 Nike Mag sneakers made famous by “Back to the Future Part II,” Kaws’ Air Jordan 4 collaboration, Nike sneakers customized by artist Mr. Brainwash, Kanye West-designed Yeezy sneakers and more.

Outside of footwear, the auctions feature rare and collectible art from Banksy, Shepard Fairey, Futura 2000, Keith Haring and more.

“The auction includes iconic sneakers along with limited-edition or small-scale artworks by pop artists such as Kaws, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Kenny Scharf and Yoshitomo Nara — as well as unique silkscreened skateboards by artists from Kehinde Wiley to Richard Prince,” Heritage Auctions told Footwear News. “It is interesting to see these classic collectable sneakers presented on this level of collectability.”

To view all of the upcoming live auctions by Heritage Auctions, visit eBay.

Nike Mag Heritage Auctions

Kaws x Air Jordan 4 Heritage Auctions

