A Rapper Made a Kid Take Off His Fake Balenciaga Shoes and It’s All on Video

A South African rapper is garnering mixed reactions on social media after calling out an acquaintances’ fake sneakers.
In the video, recording artist Riky Rick is seen chastising a young man for his sneakers, which are said to be a fake pair of Balenciaga’s popular Speed Knit. “Get this guy a plastic bag … Get this guy some Vans,” the rapper says.
In another clip, the man wearing the shoes takes them off and places them into a bag before Riky Rick buys him a new pair of Vans.
The incident has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with some calling the gesture mean-spirited. “Humiliating someone publicly like that is immature … pull him aside at least,” wrote one Twitter user.
Riky Rick responded to the critics by sharing an image of the man with his new shoes. “The kid some of you are saying was ‘humiliated’ is saying ‘thank you’ for being saved from ‘Falenciaga,’” the rapper wrote in a tweet.
Want more?
Heartwarming Video of Homeless Vet Receiving New Adidas Sneakers Goes Viral
Teacher’s Touching Reaction to Sneaker Gift From Students Is Going Viral
Watch This Football Team’s Priceless Reaction to Getting Free Air Jordans
College Basketball Player Picks the Wrong Time to Tie Her Shoes and Goes Viral