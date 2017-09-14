A Rapper Made a Kid Take Off His Fake Balenciaga Shoes and It’s All on Video

Riky Rick makes a fan take off fake sneakers. Twitter

A South African rapper is garnering mixed reactions on social media after calling out an acquaintances’ fake sneakers.

In the video, recording artist Riky Rick is seen chastising a young man for his sneakers, which are said to be a fake pair of Balenciaga’s popular Speed Knit. “Get this guy a plastic bag … Get this guy some Vans,” the rapper says.

In another clip, the man wearing the shoes takes them off and places them into a bag before Riky Rick buys him a new pair of Vans.

@rikyrickworld y did you do mans like this? 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/PkcDtSO74y — Refiloe Sibiya (@Riizzy_S) September 13, 2017

They made him take them off 😩😭😂😂😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/SvPs0IzVRt — Refiloe Sibiya (@Riizzy_S) September 13, 2017

The incident has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with some calling the gesture mean-spirited. “Humiliating someone publicly like that is immature … pull him aside at least,” wrote one Twitter user.

Riky Rick responded to the critics by sharing an image of the man with his new shoes. “The kid some of you are saying was ‘humiliated’ is saying ‘thank you’ for being saved from ‘Falenciaga,’” the rapper wrote in a tweet.

Nkosi yam, the kid sum of u are saying was "humiliated" is saying "thank you" for being saved from "Falenciagas". Dont be sensitive bafethu. pic.twitter.com/sG4Gy0QELH — #BuyItOut🔥🔥FRIDAY (@rikyrickworld) September 14, 2017

Want more?

Heartwarming Video of Homeless Vet Receiving New Adidas Sneakers Goes Viral

Teacher’s Touching Reaction to Sneaker Gift From Students Is Going Viral

Watch This Football Team’s Priceless Reaction to Getting Free Air Jordans

College Basketball Player Picks the Wrong Time to Tie Her Shoes and Goes Viral