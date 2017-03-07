Big Sean Officially Joins Puma

Puma announces Big Sean as new creative collaborator and global ambassador. Courtesy of Puma.

There were rumors swirling that rapper Big Sean would be teaming up with Puma, and today it became official, with the athletic company confirming the partnership on social media.

“A new collaborator. A new voice. Welcome the Detroit Don @BigSean to the team. Spring 2018, we’re coming for you,” Puma posted on Instagram.

As the brand’s new creative collaborator and global ambassador, Big Sean will be working alongside Puma’s team to design an exclusive collection, which is slated for a spring ’18 release. He will also front the next Puma Classics campaign coming out this summer.

“I Decided that this was the best path for me creatively, and we’ve been hard at work making sure this first collection is something special. Let’s get it,” he said in a post on Instagram.

In the meantime, Big Sean will be representing the brand by wearing styles from its Classics line, including the Puma Suede and Clyde sneakers. Puma will also be supporting the rapper as a brand sponsor on his summer tour promoting his fourth album, “I Decided,” which recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director for brand marketing said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have Big Sean on board. Anyone who’s followed him throughout his career will know that his talent goes beyond music. His passion for creativity and individuality is very strong. We’ve already kicked off the design process with Sean and we’re glad to see a fusion of his unique style and Puma’s sports heritage coming through.”

Big Sean joins the ranks of The Weeknd, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, who are all part of the Puma team. And this isn’t his first go with an athletic company. He previously had a sneaker deal with Adidas that included the release of three collaborative sneakers from 2012-14.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Big Sean and Puma partnership.

