Rainbows and Peace Signs Cover the Converse Chuck Taylor for LGBT Pride Month

View Slideshow A look at selections from the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Pride collection. Courtesy of brand

In celebration of LGBT Pride Month in June, Converse has given its most iconic sneaker a ’70s-inspired makeover complete with rainbow hues and groovy patches.

According to Converse, the overarching theme of this year’s collection is a message of “yes to all,” meaning that everyone is free to be who they are regardless of gender, identity or sexual orientation.

This group is made up of the Chuck Taylor All-Star high ($65) and Ox low ($60), which feature pride-inspired details including colorful soles, aglets, patches and gradient mesh patterns.

Also highlighted in this collection is the heritage-focused Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 ($110), which replicates the model’s original silhouette and is covered in patches inspired by ’70s culture.

While the message alone is powerful, Converse has gone a step further with a pledge to donate net proceeds of the collection to It Gets Better and The Happy Hippie Foundation, organizations that strive to influence positive outcomes in the lives of LGBT youth.

The full 2017 Converse Pride collection, which includes matching apparel, is available now from converse.com. Each of the sneakers can also be customized via the NIKEiD service.

Want more?

Converse and Neighborhood Made Sneakers to Ride Motorcycles In

Missoni and Converse Give the Iconic Chuck Taylor a Vibrant Makeover

Best Converse Chuck Taylor Collaborations Over the Years