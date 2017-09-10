You Can Buy Rafael Nadal’s U.S. Open-Winning Nike Tennis Sneakers Now

2017 U.S. Open winner Rafael Nadal. Rex Shutterstock

Another Grand Slam appearance, another win for Rafael Nadal.

The tennis icon from Spain defeated rising South African star Kevin Anderson in the 2017 U.S. Open final today at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y., 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. The victory is Nadal’s third at the event throughout his decorated career (his prior wins came in 2010 and 2013).

Nadal, who was ranked No. 1 in the world prior to the start of the U.S. Open, hit the court in the NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5. The shoes were customized for Nadal, with “10” and “13” on the heel for his two wins at the U.S. Open coming into Sunday’s match.

Rafael Nadal’s NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5 from the 2017 U.S. Open. Rex Shutterstock

Although the iteration of the shoe worn by Nadal on Sunday aren’t available for fans to buy, other versions of the performance sneakers are online now to purchase via nike.com for $165.

NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5, $165; nike.com

For Anderson, who was ranked No. 32 overall, the 2017 U.S. Open was the first Grand Slam final appearance of his career. When he hit the court to face Nadal, he was wearing the Lotto Stratosphere II Speed, which retail for $119.99.

Lotto Stratosphere II Speed, $119.99; tennis-warehouse.com

On Saturday, Under Armour tennis standout Sloane Stephens won her first-career Grand Slam championship, defeating Nike-sponsored Madison Keys in the U.S. Open women’s singles final, 6-3, 6-0.

Want more?

Sloane Stephens Wore These Under Armour Tennis Sneakers in Winning The U.S. Open

The On Court Style of the Four American Women Taking the U.S. Open Quarterfinals