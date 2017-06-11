Rafael Nadal Earns 10th French Open Win in This Nike Sneaker

Rafael Nadal competing in the the 2017 French Open. REX Shutterstock

Rafael Nadal’s dominance on clay is undeniable.

The tennis icon was once again victorious at the French Open today, earning his 10th victory at the event. Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 and 6-1. The win gave Nadal his 15th career Grand Slam title.

The Nike-sponsored Nadal dominated the championship from the beginning, best illustrated by his blistering forehand return to hug the line in the second-set, which elicited a deafening response from the Paris crowd.

In the win, Nadal wore a clay court-ready Nike Lunar Ballsitec 1.5 style.

The performance sneakers boast a plush Lunarlon midsole, Flywire cables for a dynamic fit and the brand’s Drag-On technology for durable lateral support. The model is available via nike.com with a $165 price tag.

Nike Lunar Ballsitec 1.5, $165; nike.com

On the women’s side Saturday, unseeded Jelena Ostapenko topped No. 3 overall ranked Simona Halep for her first career Grand Slam victory. To pull off the upset win, Ostapenko wore the Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade 2017 in the blaze orange, running white and infrared colorway (the sneakers are available via adidas.com on sale for $110 — normally priced at $130).

With the men’s and women’s finals in the books, check out the court-ready styles of choice from today’s top tennis stars.