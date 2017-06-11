Check Out These Limited-Edition Shoes Nike Made to Celebrate Rafael Nadal’s 10th French Open Win

Rafael Nadal with the Coupe des Mousquetaires after winning the 2017 French Open. REX Shutterstock

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal once again proved today that he is king of the clay court. The Nike-sponsored athlete won his 10th French Open title, defeating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

To best Wawrinka, Nadal wore a special edition of the Nike Lunar Ballistec 1.5 performance shoe, which featured the number “9” stitched onto each heel, signifying the French Open titles Nadal had coming into Sunday at the event in Paris.

But the sneakers he wore on the clay court aren’t the only ones attached to Nadal to get some attention today.

Rafael Nadal in the Nike Lunar Ballistec 1.5. REX Shutterstock

To celebrate the tennis great’s latest achievement, Nike unveiled a limited-edition shoe today. The sneaker, dubbed NikeCourt Tennis Classic El Decimo, is part of an exclusive footwear and apparel line to honor the Spanish player’s 10th French Open championship.

But if you’re a fan of Nadal who doesn’t live in Paris, getting a pair may be rough. The shoes will arrive only at Nike Paris Champs-Élysées on Monday.

NikeCourt Tennis Classic El Decimo Nike

With the 2017 French Open now over, check out the performance tennis styles that today’s top tennis pros wear on the court.

