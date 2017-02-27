Raf Simons’ Latest Adidas Ozweego Collaboration Is Out Now

By / 28 mins ago
Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny
The lateral section of the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny.
Nordstrom

Bulky, running-inspired sneakers with exaggerated midsoles are all the rage right now — just look at Balenciaga fall ’17 or the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Runner for proof — and one of the original trendsetters of the style is back with a new design.

Designer Raf Simons’ numerous Adidas Ozweego collaborations helped popularize the bulky look. The sneaker’s latest manifestation is the Ozweego Bunny, which combines a black leather upper with a gum outsole.

Related
Relive the Chicago Bulls' Glory Days With These Retro Air Jordans

Details are where the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny excels. The upper is embedded with jewel-like details and features text such as “FOLD GUSSET THIS SIDE ONLY” and “KEEP DOUBLE LACED TO HOLD FIRMLY,” design traits reminiscent of Simons’ fashion designs.

As has been the case with many of Simons’ sneaker collaborations, these likely won’t be around for long. This black leather Ozweego Bunny retails for $460 and is available for backorder from Nordstrom with an estimated ship date of March 14.

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny, $460; nordstrom.com 

Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny The medial section of the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny. Nordstrom
Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny A top-down look at the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny. Nordstrom
Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny The outsole of the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny. Nordstrom

Want more?

Seth Rogen Rocked Nike Mag ‘Back to the Future II’ Sneakers at the Oscars

Raf Simons’ Debut Collection For Calvin Klein Ignored Gender Constraints

Kanye West and Raf Simons Sign Agreement for ‘Planet Kosmos’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s