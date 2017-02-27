Raf Simons’ Latest Adidas Ozweego Collaboration Is Out Now

The lateral section of the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny. Nordstrom

Bulky, running-inspired sneakers with exaggerated midsoles are all the rage right now — just look at Balenciaga fall ’17 or the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Runner for proof — and one of the original trendsetters of the style is back with a new design.

Designer Raf Simons’ numerous Adidas Ozweego collaborations helped popularize the bulky look. The sneaker’s latest manifestation is the Ozweego Bunny, which combines a black leather upper with a gum outsole.

Details are where the Raf Simons x Adidas Ozweego Bunny excels. The upper is embedded with jewel-like details and features text such as “FOLD GUSSET THIS SIDE ONLY” and “KEEP DOUBLE LACED TO HOLD FIRMLY,” design traits reminiscent of Simons’ fashion designs.

As has been the case with many of Simons’ sneaker collaborations, these likely won’t be around for long. This black leather Ozweego Bunny retails for $460 and is available for backorder from Nordstrom with an estimated ship date of March 14.

