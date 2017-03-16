Rachel Maddow Celebrates Getting Donald Trump’s Tax Returns With New Shoes

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow shows off her Adidas Stan Smiths on "The Tonight Show." YouTube

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday after getting her hands on President of the United States Donald Trump’s controversial 2005 tax returns.

The exclusive scoop saw her become a trending topic on Twitter, and although the big reveal may not have been quite as juicy as some had hoped, Maddow’s taking a moment to bask in the glory with a brand new pair of kicks.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

During her Wednesday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Maddow revealed that her longtime partner Susan Mikula surprised her with a new pair of Adidas Stan Smiths as a reward for breaking the news.

“I got home last night and Susan bought me new sneakers,” Maddow said. “When she found out I got the scoop, she went out and bought me new sneakers. I don’t know where she got them in our neighborhood at like seven o’clock. She said, ‘These are your you got the president’s tax return sneakers.'”

“This is now a bounty for anyone who gets the rest of [the returns], I will then give you these shoes,” Maddow joked.

