Pusha T’s Latest Adidas Originals Sneaker Is Inspired by Neighborhood Corner Stores

Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies" Adidas Originals

Pusha T is taking fans to their local corner store with his latest Adidas Originals collab.

The EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies,” the rap superstar’s fourth collaboration with the brand, was inspired by his experiences with street life, specifically time spent near his local bodega. According to the brand, the sneaker’s bodega influence is a tribute to its “ground for growth and evolution in all senses; a place where people buy their groceries, hang outside at night, gain respect for peers, and earn respect themselves.”

A look at the Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies.” Adidas Originals

The “Bodega Babies” iteration boasts a hard beige upper, which is inspired by brown paper bags that hold groceries and hide liquor bottles, executed using multiple materials including Primeknit and carp leather. The upper is paired with a plush Boost midsole.

The look features several personal Pusha T touches, such as “King Push” engraved metal lace locks and luxury packaging typical to the rapper’s releases that reinforces the bodega story.

The limited-edition Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies” drops Nov. 3 and will retail for $220.

A look from above the Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies.” Adidas Originals

The “King” metal lace lock on the Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies.” Adidas Originals

The “Push” metal lace lock on the Adidas Originals EQT Support Ultra King Push “Bodega Babies.” Adidas Originals

