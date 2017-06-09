Pusha T Shares His Favorite Adidas Sneakers and Talks Parley for the Oceans Collabs

Pusha T at an Adidas event in Miami, 2016. REX Shutterstock

Pusha T has his own collabs with Adidas. But the rap star admits he’s also a fan of the athletic giant’s other acclaimed collaborations, including its Boost-infused running styles with ocean protection organization Parley for the Oceans.

Ahead of an Adidas-hosted 5K in New York City on Thursday in conjunction with Parley, the rapper dubbed King Push spoke with Footwear News about Adidas’ work with the environmentally-friendly organization, his next sneaker collaboration, and his current favorite Adidas silhouette.

What are your overall thoughts on Adidas working with Parley for the Oceans to create sustainable products, mainly sneakers, and delivering them to consumers?

I’m super supportive of Adidas working with Parley. Sustainability is an important area of consideration and something that will have an impact on everyone around the world. For a company like Adidas to be concerned with things like that shows that we can all do something to help make it better. Adidas has always been at the forefront of culture and understanding where things are going, so partnering with Parley is just another example of them diving in head-first and not being afraid to take the difficult first steps in trying to do something new because it’s the right thing to do.

Is there a particular Parley for the Oceans x Adidas sneaker that you’re a fan of?

I love the first Parley x Adidas Ultra Boost. They are just beautiful and subtle and people always asked which model they were. I just got the new Uncaged Ultra Boost x Parley sneakers too, and will be wearing those this summer, for sure.

Adidas x Parley for the Oceans Ultra Boost. Adidas

Will Adidas’ recent success with the EQT, which wasn’t its most popular style when you began using it for collaborations, make you consider choosing a different model for your next release? Do you want to build hype around a different Adidas model?

I can’t talk much about our future plans right now. But what I can say is that when Adidas first came to me with the opportunity to do a shoe and gave me free rein to choose a silhouette, the EQT immediately jumped out to me. And it has been awesome to see how far the EQT line has grown over the past few years. I’m 3-for-3 with the shoe releases in the eyes of the people, so I’m excited to discuss my next style, but when the time is right.

When not in your Adidas collabs, what sneakers from the brand are you wearing?

Right now I really love the Iniki sneakers. I have been wearing them all the time and they are super comfortable. I’m also a big fan of the White Mountaineering And adidas collaboration too; their whole line is well designed and comfortable.