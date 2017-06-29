Puma Celebrates ‘Despicable Me 3’ Release With New Minions Shoes Out Now

Minions characters at the "Despicable Me 3" premiere in Los Angeles. Buckner/Variety/Rex Shutterstock

“Despicable Me 3” hits theaters globally tomorrow, and to celebrate the occasion, Puma has once again readied a sneaker collaboration with Minions.

This time around, adults will be able to get in on the fun, as the Minions x Puma Suede is offered in a full range of sizes.

Minions x Puma Suede Sneakersnstuff

Minions x Puma Suede, $119; sneakersnstuff.com

The officially licensed collaboration arrived at select retailers today alongside Disc Blaze. The Minions x Puma Suede features an all-black suede upper with tonal branding and a matching rubber outsole. Minions-themed graphics appear on the tongue, liner and at the toe of the left shoe.

Like any limited-edition collaboration of this sort, sizes are already beginning to sell out. If you’re looking for the perfect shoes to get in the mood for “Despicable Me 3” this weekend, grab the Minions x Puma Suede while it lasts from sneakersnstuff.com for $119.

Miranda Cosgrove, who lends her voice to the animated movie, joined celebrity stylists Maeve Reilly, Johnny Wujek, George Kotsiopoulos and the Minions characters at Bait in L.A. on Wednesday at a launch event.

Miranda Cosgrove wears a Puma x Minions T-shirt and sneakers at Bait in L.A. Courtesy of brand

Minions x Puma Suede detail Puma

Minions x Puma Suede aerial Puma

Minions x Puma Suede heel Puma

