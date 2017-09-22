Big Sean and Puma Partner with Champs Sports to Unveil ‘Triumph Red’ Tsugi Shoe

Big Sean's campaign with Champs Sports features Puma's "triumph red" Tsugi sneaker. Courtesy of Champs Sports

Puma’s creative collaborator and brand ambassador Big Sean has teamed up with retailer Champs Sports to unveil an upcoming Tsugi Netfit Evoknit sneaker. The rapper, whose Puma partnership was announced in March, heads a campaign where he showcases the new “Triumph Red” edition of the shoe.

Featuring the standard Tsugi silhouette with the shoe’s customizable lacing system, the triumph red edition of the sneaker offers a deep cherry-colored hue. The knit upper of the style is contrasted with a gray EVA midsole while a darker rubber outsole finishes off the bottom.

Big Sean unveils Puma’s “Triumph Red” Tsugi sneaker with Champs Sports. Courtesy of Champs Sports

Puma’s “Triumph Red” Tsugi Flyknit Evoknit sneaker. Courtesy of Champs Sports

Within the marketing, Big Sean can be seen modeling the shoes backed by motivational phrases such as “bigger than me” and “unstoppable.” The “Detroit Don” also pays homage to his hometown in the images with one of the messages reading, “you can make it out of Detroit, you can make it everywhere.”

Big Sean unveils Puma’s “Triumph Red” Tsugi sneaker with Champs Sports. Courtesy of Champs Sports

According to a press release from Champs Sports, the “Triumph Red” release is a precursor to a future announcement by the retailer, Big Sean and Puma. Until then, customers can shop the shoes once they launch on Sept. 26 at select Champs Sports stores and champssports.com. Big Sean’s exclusive collection with Puma is still expected to release in spring ’18.

Bigger than me. @bigsean with the @puma TSUGI NETFIT evoKNIT #Triumph ! The Moment coming soon… A post shared by Champs Sports (@champssports) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Want more?

Big Sean Officially Joins Puma

Why Big Sean Is a Relatable Style Influencer

Check Out the New Puma Collection Big Sean Is Wearing