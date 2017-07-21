Puma’s New Sneakers Inspired By Japanese Architecture Have Infinite Lacing Possibilities

Puma's Tsugi Netfit sneakers; $95; puma.com. Courtesy of Puma

“Tsugi” means “next” in Japanese — and the progressive features behind Puma’s new shoe don’t get lost in translation.

Inspired by Japanese architecture, the sportswear brand’s Tsugi sneakers incorporate Netfit, a new technology that incorporates a customized lacing system that’s unique to the wearer.

The kicks are designed with a knitted mesh upper that enhances conditions for breathability and an Ignite Foam midsole that provides energy return. Puma’s cat logo is embroidered on the tongue, and more branding is embroidered on a woven gore at the heel.

Two styles of laces are included, along with a nearly unlimited range of ways to lace-up the shoes.

Available in four colorways, the trainers retail for $95 on puma.com.

Meanwhile, the sportswear brand celebrated another innovative project for its soccer division. On July 12 Puma Football launched 23 third and away club kits around the globe, beginning in Sydney and spanning across seven time zones.

Puma’s “Step Out” global kit launch event in Los Angeles at Niky’s. Courtesy of Puma

The “Step Out” worldwide event included activations in Los Angeles at retailer Niky’s and in New York City at Upper 90.

“By creating these strong and clean looking kits the aim is to give both the players and fans confidence in style as they step out into their rival’s territory,” Puma said in a statement.