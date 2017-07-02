Puma x Pink Dolphin’s Third Collab Lets You Walk on Waves

Rapper Nef The Pharaoh for Puma x Pink Dolphin. Courtesy of Puma

The old refrain is true: All good things come in threes.

West Coast streetwear brand Pink Dolphin released its new follow-up collection to two previous collaborations with Puma, featuring two slick sneaker styles with ice blue translucent soles that incorporate a visible wave-print.

Puma x Pink Dolphin’s Suede V2 sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

The capsule collection launched nationwide on Friday at select retailers, puma.com and pinkdolphinonline.com. Included are two versions of the Suede V2 sneaker, as well as a hat, duffel bag, T-shirts, shorts and hoodies.

The Pink Dolphin V2 Suede kicks feature a wave-inspired scalloped tongue, metal-tipped laces, branding at the heel and an all-over print. Available in ether-cream and black-cream, the shoes retail for $90.

Puma x Pink Dolphin’s Suede V2 sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

Rapper Nef The Pharaoh showcases the line in a coastal-shot campaign.

Pink Dolphin creative director Cena Barhagi and chief executive officer Neima Khaila unveiled the range on June 23 in Hollywood, with a performance by the musician.

Puma x Pink Dolphin’s Suede V2 sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

Previously, the duo tapped rap artist Famous Dex to front their second collaboration with Puma when the “Wave of Glory Capsule” launched last year in September.

Puma and Pink Dolphin first partnered in May last year with an ocean-inspired collection featuring dark blues, pinks and other gradient colorways.