Puma Adds Olympique de Marseille to Its Roster of Football Club Licensing Partners

Puma and French Ligue 1 football club Olympique de Marseille have entered into an official long-term partnership.

Effective July 1, 2018, Puma will become the official partner of the club and its global technical supplier and official licensing partner. The 118-year-old club has won 32 major trophies, including one UEFA Championship League title in 1993.

Marseille joins a roster of Puma-sponsored football clubs that include Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and reigning English champions Leicester City. The national football teams of Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Czech Republic are also part of Puma’s portfolio, as are some of the world’s highest-profile players, such as Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Mario Balotelli, Julian Weigl and Hector Bellerin.

“We are very proud to become a partner of Olympique de Marseille,” said Bjoern Gulden, Puma’s CEO. “The club has a great tradition, great attitude, they play a fast and fun style of football, have the best fans, and the new owners have great ambitions and plans for the future. We think this a great fit for Puma and are really looking forward to this partnership.”

Added Jacques-Henri Eyraud, president of the football club: “OM will be the most important sports club for Puma in France, and we have been very impressed by the will of its managers to actively support us on an international scale. It is a tremendous show of confidence for our ‘OM Champion Project.’ This contract will provide us significant annual incomes required to allow us to achieve our sports objectives. It is the most important commercial contract in the history of the club.”

