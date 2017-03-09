Exclusive: Jeff Staple and Puma Release a New Clothing Line — With Sneakers, Too

Puma NTRVL collection, designed by Jeff Staple. Courtesy of Puma.

Legendary streetwear designer Jeff Staple has collaborated with Puma in the past, but this time around, he helped with the creation of an apparel collection with the athletic standout.

Don’t be alarmed, sneaker fans: There’s footwear in the collection, too.

The performance-based collection for spring ‘17, dubbed Puma NTRVL, was created using life in a major city as inspiration, designed to be worn at the gym or out on the town.

The Puma NTRVL line has five of Puma’s staple styles (pun intended): three running looks (Ignite EvoKnit, Ignite 3, Limitless) and a pair of sports-inspired classics (Clyde and BOG Sock). The three performance-based models boast Ignite, the brand’s energy transferring and shock absorbing cushioning compound.

Puma NTRVL BOG Sock. Courtesy of Puma.

Puma NTRVL Limitless. Courtesy of Puma.

The sneaker looks all boast split-colored uppers with opposite colorblocking on the medial and lateral sides, and are executed in the designer’s signature pink and pigeon gray tones.

To combine fashion with fitness, the apparel and accessories — designed with polka-dot print and reflective details — consist of a formal suit jacket, track pants, a sneaker bag and a five-panel cap.

The Puma NTRVL line drops March 25 on reedspace.com, puma.com, at Puma stores and select retailers. A second delivery is scheduled for May 6 at select Puma retail partners.

A head-to-toe look at Puma NTRVL selections. Courtesy of Puma.