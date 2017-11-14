Puma Just Released New Women’s Platform Sneakers That Look Like Rihanna’s Fenty Creepers

By /
Puma Suede Platform Trace
Puma Suede Platform Trace in "Olive Night/Velvet Rope."
Office

Fans of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper collaboration (which took home FN’s Shoe of the Year honors last year) can now shop a similar, less expensive look from the brand.

Known as the Platform Trace, Puma’s new women’s look comes in three fall-friendly styles: a green “Olive Night,” an off-white “Safari/Marshmallow,” and a simple “Puma Black” look with gold foil branding.

Related
There's Only One Place You Can Get These Limited-Edition Timberland Boots

Puma Suede Platform Trace Puma Suede Platform Trace in black. Office

Each shoe features the upper of Puma’s classic Suede sneaker which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year with an updated rubber platform sole equipped with lugs reminiscent of hiking shoes. The olive makeup features a translucent gum sole, while the other two are finished off with solid rubber.

These styles are priced at $90 each and can be purchased now from puma.com.

Buy: Puma Platform Trace $90
buy it

Puma Suede Platform Trace Puma Suede Platform Trace in “Safari/Marshmallow.” Office

Want more?

Sofia Richie Steps Out in the Perfect Sneakers for Fall — and They Are on Sale

Selena Gomez Wears Puma Ensemble and Stuart Weitzman Slip-Ons Post Workout

Today’s Leading Women Sneakerheads Talk Best Places to Shop and Who Deserves a Signature Shoe

Rihanna and Puma Turn the Fenty Creeper Into a Chelsea Boot Just in Time for Winter

Puma Grossed $119 Million in the Last Three Months