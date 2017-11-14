Puma Just Released New Women’s Platform Sneakers That Look Like Rihanna’s Fenty Creepers

Fans of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper collaboration (which took home FN’s Shoe of the Year honors last year) can now shop a similar, less expensive look from the brand.

Known as the Platform Trace, Puma’s new women’s look comes in three fall-friendly styles: a green “Olive Night,” an off-white “Safari/Marshmallow,” and a simple “Puma Black” look with gold foil branding.

Puma Suede Platform Trace in black. Office

Each shoe features the upper of Puma’s classic Suede sneaker — which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year — with an updated rubber platform sole equipped with lugs reminiscent of hiking shoes. The olive makeup features a translucent gum sole, while the other two are finished off with solid rubber.

These styles are priced at $90 each and can be purchased now from puma.com.

Puma Suede Platform Trace in “Safari/Marshmallow.” Office

