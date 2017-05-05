Puma Reveals How It Is Revolutionizing Sneaker Lacing

Usain Bolt holding a Puma Netfit style. Courtesy of Puma.

Puma is out to change how sneakers are laced.

At a press event Thursday night in New York City (with influencers and athletes including Yes Julz and Usain Bolt in attendance), the athletic standout unveiled its new Netfit technology, a customizable lacing system that the brand states offers infinite ways to lace up your shoe. The tech, according to Puma, also enhances the fit and support of the shoe with its high grade engineered net and form-fitting base materials.

Netfit isn’t limited to one type of silhouette Puma offers; the brand confirmed that it will use the innovation on several sports and performance shoes.

Although the lacing possibilities are limitless, the brand has also developed five lacing options using the technology: Standard, for runners who need minimal support; Stability, for runners who need additional medial support; Wide Foot, for runners with wider feet that need extra room; Narrow Foot, for runners with narrow feet; and Heel Support, for runners who prefer a tighter fit around the heel.

Usain Bolt in a Puma Netfit style. Courtesy of Puma.

“I do a lot of training — sometimes a bit too much — and it’s always different. Sometimes I’m doing power work, and then sometimes it’s speed and agility work, so it’s important to have a shoe that’s flexible enough to do the right exercise,” Bolt said in a statement. “The best thing about the Netfit technology is that it is customizable and I can lace them any way I want; not only to get the best fit, but it gives me the opportunity to be creative with it. Sometimes you wish you could just design shoes purely tailored to your own feet and now you can. Plus, they look great, and that’s always the most important thing, right?”

The Puma Speed Ignite Netfit is available now via puma.com, and retail for $140.

After the Speed drop, other styles will drop throughout the rest of May through July. Puma will release the 365 EvoKnit Netfit on May 10, and the Ignite Netfit and the Tsugi Netfit styles are scheduled to arrive on June 1. In July, consumers will be able to buy iterations of the Ignite Limitless Netfit, the Ignite Limitless Netfit, the Tsugi Netfit, the 365 Netfit and the EvoSpeed Indoor Netfit.

Puma Speed Ignite Netfit (Men), $140; puma.com

Puma Speed Ignite Netfit (Women), $140; puma.com

“Our goal at Puma is to constantly push the design of sports products forward in unique and innovative ways. Netfit certainly does that — it’s a performance innovation that allows for athletes at every level and across a range of sports to create their own, perfectly customized fit,” said Adam Petrick, global marketing director at Puma. “But maybe even more exciting are the opportunities for creativity — anyone can use laces of different colors, widths, lengths and styles to create a personal expression for each individual taste. With Netfit, we’re bringing fashion and style to the world of Sports in a way that is uniquely Puma.”

Puma Netfit Ignite. Courtesy of Puma.

Puma Netfit 365. Courtesy of Puma.

Puma EvoSpeed Indoor Netfit. Courtesy of Puma.