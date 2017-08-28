Puma’s New ‘Crushed Jewel Pack’ Launches Friday

Shop Puma's new crushed jewel pack on Sept. 1. Courtesy of Puma

If The Weeknd’s collab with Puma wasn’t enough for you last week, and you just can’t wait until October for Rihanna’s new Fenty Creeper, don’t fret — come Friday, you can shop Puma’s new Crushed Jewel Pack.

A cool variation of their classic Suede Platform style, Puma’s latest sneaker features a jewel-detailed toe that will undoubtedly make a statement. Coming in black and “marshmallow” colorways, the $100 shoe takes inspiration from Puma’s recent gold toe pack.

Puma Crushed Jewel Pack in Marshmallow. Courtesy of Puma

The high-end gem-encrusted toe stands out against complementary suede uppers for a sleek and seamless style.

Puma Crushed Jewel Pack in black. Courtesy of Puma

While the lighter version is perfect for end-of-summer parties and making your way into fall, the black pair will make a great addition to your winter wardrobe.

Puma Crushed Jewel Pack in Marshmallow. Courtesy of Puma

Get yours at Puma.com on Sept. 1, and come back to Footwearnews.com to see which celebs are sporting the sparkling new style.

