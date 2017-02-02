Puma’s Second Legacy Collection Features Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier’s High School Colors

The second drop from The Legacy Collection by Puma. Courtesy of Puma.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier wore Puma during his NBA playing career. Now the brand is honoring the place he played ball prior to turning pro with its Black History Month line.

The second installment of The Legacy Collection, which features three footwear styles, is in stores now. The shoes in the second drop feature blue and gold, the colors of Frazier’s high school in Atlanta, the David T. Howard School.

In the second release from The Legacy Collection are the Ignite EvoKnit, Sky II Hi and Clyde styles. The Ignite EvoKnit, a modern silhouette from Puma, retails for $150 and features a blue and gold premium knitted upper and ankle cuff. The line also features two retro looks, the Sky II Hi ($100) and the Clyde ($110). The Sky II Hi is executed with a blue leather upper with gold accents, and the Clyde boasts white leather upper paired with Puma’s formstripe in blue.

The sneakers are available at retailers including Puma Lab Powered by Foot Locker, DTLR, Footaction and puma.com.

And if you haven’t picked up the first drop from The Legacy Collection, which arrived in stores on Jan. 13, you’re in luck — pairs are still available.

The first release boasted two Clyde iterations: the Clyde Bball and the Clyde Wool. The upper of the Clyde Bball ($130) is inspired by the texture of a basketball and boasts gold eyelets, a nod to Frazier’s collection of basketball trophies. The Clyde Wool ($120) resembles Frazier’s high school letterman jacket, executed with a blue wool upper and gold highlights.

Retailers such as Foot Locker and puma.com still have pairs for sale.

