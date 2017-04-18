Wear Your Heart on Your Shoes With These New Pumas

Puma Basket Heart Denim "Oatmeal/Twilight Blue." Puma

Puma’s classic Basket sneakers — which inspired Rihanna’s wildly popular Fenty Creepers — are now available in spring-friendly denim styles that will literally allow you to wear your heart on your shoes.

The Puma Basket Heart Denim sees the ’60s-era basketball sneakers receive a chic makeover. The women’s kicks feature a woven-bow lacing system and denim-inspired polka-dot canvas uppers. Puma’s signature formstrip logo appears in suede, while metallic details add a touch of elegance. Each look is completed with a white rubber sole.

Puma Basket Heart Denim “Halogen Blue/Twilight Blue.” Puma

The Puma Basket Heart Denim was recently released in three colorways: “Oatmeal/Twilight Blue,” “Halogen Blue/Twilight Blue,” and “Twilight Blue/Halogen Blue,” each of which is available now for $79.99.

Puma Basket Heart Denim “Twilight Blue/Halogen Blue.” Puma

The heel of the Puma Basket Heart Denim “Oatmeal/Twilight Blue.” Puma

The heel of the Puma Basket Heart Denim “Halogen Blue/Twilight Blue.” Puma

The heel of the Puma Basket Heart Denim “Twilight Blue/Halogen Blue.” Puma

