Puma Offering 20 Percent Off Leggings for United Passengers Amid Controversy

Cara Delevingne for Puma. Instagram

Puma is jumping into the heated conversation surrounding a United Airlines gate agent’s decision to bar two young girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings. The girls were traveling with family members from Denver to Minneapolis.

The airline said the girls were traveling as “pass travelers” — family members of United employees who are allowed to travel for free on standby. According to United, it has a stricter dress code for these passengers because they are representing the airline. They are not allowed to wear spandex leggings, ripped jeans, midriff shirts, flip-flops or anything that shows their undergarments.

United is standing by the gate agent’s decision, but there has been widespread backlash on social media, and plenty of celebrities have also chimed in. Puma is making its opinion on the situation clear by offering customers with a past or future ticket on a United flight 20 percent off leggings through April 9.