Three PSNY x Air Jordan Styles Are Dropping Exclusively in NYC, Milan and Paris

PSNY x Air Jordan 12 Jordan Brand

After teasing a three-sneaker collaboration earlier this month, cult favorite brand Public School New York (PSNY) is set to release its new Air Jordans next week.

Three Cities. Three Colors. One Moment. The Jordan and PSNY #AirJordan XII Retro collection drops June 28 on SNKRS in NYC, Paris and Milan. pic.twitter.com/2HEhszdc9U — Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 19, 2017

Available in “Bordeaux,” “Olive,” and “Wheat” shades, Jordan Brand confirmed yesterday that the collaboration will as a regional exclusive.

The launch will take place June 28 on the Nike SNKRS app via the brand’s newly introduced SNKRS Stash platform in New York City, Milan and Paris.

The “Wheat” style is exclusive to NYC, while the “Olive” makeup is exclusive to Milan and the “Bordeaux” colorway can only be found in Paris.

Each sneaker in the collection boasts premium nubuck constructions and tonal color blocking. In addition to the limited-edition sneaker collaboration, a collection of matching apparel will launch Friday on publicschoolnyc.com.

PSNY Air Jordan 12 “Olive” Milan exclusive Public School

PSNY Air Jordan 12 “Bordeaux” Paris exclusive Public School

PSNY Air Jordan 12 “Wheat” New York City exclusive Public School

Want more?

Public School Fall 2016 Shoes: New York Fashion Week Men’s

Public School And Air Jordan Celebrate Launch Of Sneaker Collab

Public School Partners With Dr. Martens on Politically Charged Show

Menswear Designer John Elliott Is Releasing Two Limited-Edition Nikes on June 21

Don C’s Just Don x Air Jordans Are Finally Releasing in Men’s Sizes, but They Won’t Be Cheap