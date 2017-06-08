Cult Favorite Brand Public School Teases Three Limited-Edition Air Jordan Sneakers

The hangtag of Public School's 2015 Air Jordan 12 collaboration. Instagram: @maxwellosborne

It’s been more than a year since Public School New York’s (PSNY) Air Jordan 12 collaboration in December 2015, but the cult fashion brand has new looks up its sleeve for 2017 — three new looks, to be exact.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday evening, Public School co-founder and designer Maxwell Osborne shared a preview of three tonal PSNY x Air Jordan 12 colorways in olive green, burgundy, and a wheat tan complete with a gum outsole. Each shoe uses the same premium nubuck uppers seen on PSNY’s previous dark gray Air Jordan 12 release.

Osborne didn’t provide any additional details, but it seems safe to presume that the styles in this trio will all be released at or around the same time.

The brand’s previous PSNY x Air Jordan 12 retailed for $300 and currently resells for around $600 on the aftermarket.

“For years, Public School has been pushing the limits with its play on color, proportion, and styling. We are continuously looking to create modern silhouettes from classic forms,” Osborne said following the 2015 collab. “The Jordan Brand collaboration allowed us to apply this same philosophy and create pieces inspired by Jordan’s iconic designs, but through a Public School lens.”

