This Renowned West Coast Boutique Has a Must-Have Vans Collab With Three Shoes Coming Soon

Proper x Vault by Vans Tatanka Collection Proper

West Coast retail standout Proper has a collab on the way sure to satisfy fans of Vans.

Arriving Saturday at Proper in Long Beach, Calif., as well as via properlbc.com, is its Vault by Vans Tatanka Collection, featuring the retailer’s take on three of the brand’s iconic styles. The three-shoe drop boasts luxury takes on the Sk8-Hi LX, the Old Skool LX and the Slip-On LX.

All of the sneakers in the line feature uppers executed with Horween American Buffalo Leather, which Proper stated was picked because of it’s natural grain that looks better as the shoes are worn. Proper also stated the standout Horween material was chosen because as the shoes wear, no two pairs — or shoes in the same pair — will look the same.

Proper x Vault by Vans Sk8-Hi LX Proper

The Sk8-Hi LX in the collection will come in a provincial blue and marshmallow colorway and retail for $160. The shoe is built with pigskin UltraCrush HD insoles, perforated jazz stripes on the upper and laser-etched footbed linings.

Proper’s Old Skool LX, which retails for $140, is executed in a old gold and marshmallow color palette. The shoe boasts perforated jazz stripes, stamped cobranded tongue labels and a fully siped classic gum outsole.

Wrapping up the collection is the Slip-On LX, coming in a black and marshmallow colorway, retailing for $120. It features pigskin lining, stamped Off the Wall heel tabs and a high gloss foxing tape finish.

Proper x Vault by Vans Tatanka Collection Slip-On LX Proper

Proper x Vault by Vans Tatanka Collection Old Skool LX Proper

