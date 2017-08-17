Primark Is Now Selling Knitted Sneakers, and They’re Under $20

By / 36 mins ago
Primark Purple Elasticated Trainer
Primark Purple Elasticated Trainer
Primark

Whether it’s Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Boost design, a modern update on a classic Air Jordan sneaker or Balenciaga’s merger of high-fashion and sporty looks, knit sneakers are all the rage these days. Even Irish fast-fashion company Primark is getting in on the action; the retailer recently launched several on-trend styles.

Primark’s women’s Elasticated Trainer and Sock Boot models play directly into the knitted socklike trend — at a fraction of the price of many popular shoes on the market today. The Elasticated Trainer is priced at £12 (around $15), while the Sock Boot is £14 (roughly $18).

Related
Kevin Hart Debuts Never-Before-Seen Nike Shoes During Marathon Training

Primark Black Sock Boots Primark Black Sock Boot Primark

The Elasticated Trainer features an all-knit upper with support bands that wrap throughout the laces, reminiscent of Nike’s Flywire technology. Meanwhile, the Sock Boot features a high-top knit upper finished off with an elastic band and pull tab at the top.

In addition to these recent drops, Primark released a third similar style in May. The High Top Trainer, priced at £14, features a toggle lace system and socklike collar. The High Top Trainer is available in pink (pictured below) and gray styles.

Primark Pink High Top Trainer Primark Pink High Top Trainer Primark

Primark’s website does not offer e-commerce sales, but readers can purchase the sneakers featured here by using the retailer’s store locator at primark.com.

Want more?

A Guide to the Best Knitted Sneakers Out Now

7 Classic Men’s Shoes Updated With New Technology

Reebok Used Digital Knitting Technology to Make These New Runners