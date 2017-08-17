Primark Is Now Selling Knitted Sneakers, and They’re Under $20

Primark Purple Elasticated Trainer Primark

Whether it’s Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Boost design, a modern update on a classic Air Jordan sneaker or Balenciaga’s merger of high-fashion and sporty looks, knit sneakers are all the rage these days. Even Irish fast-fashion company Primark is getting in on the action; the retailer recently launched several on-trend styles.

Primark’s women’s Elasticated Trainer and Sock Boot models play directly into the knitted socklike trend — at a fraction of the price of many popular shoes on the market today. The Elasticated Trainer is priced at £12 (around $15), while the Sock Boot is £14 (roughly $18).

Primark Black Sock Boot Primark

The Elasticated Trainer features an all-knit upper with support bands that wrap throughout the laces, reminiscent of Nike’s Flywire technology. Meanwhile, the Sock Boot features a high-top knit upper finished off with an elastic band and pull tab at the top.

In addition to these recent drops, Primark released a third similar style in May. The High Top Trainer, priced at £14, features a toggle lace system and socklike collar. The High Top Trainer is available in pink (pictured below) and gray styles.

Primark Pink High Top Trainer Primark

Primark’s website does not offer e-commerce sales, but readers can purchase the sneakers featured here by using the retailer’s store locator at primark.com.

