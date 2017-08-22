Preview the Unreleased ‘Triple Black’ Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 Here

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0

Since its 2015 debut, the Adidas Ultra Boost has grown from a technical performance runner to a street style staple. And if this latest preview of the upcoming Ultra Boost 4.0 is any indication, the fan-favorite kicks won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Images shared on Instagram show an all-new “Triple Black” makeup with a noticeably different Primeknit pattern than previous drops. In May, FN reported that the Ultra Boost 4.0 iteration would arrive in December, and it looks like this all-black style will be joining the “Triple White” variation.

releasing in December, 2017

Details include a linear knit pattern, which breaks into dots around the toe box. The look also features tonal details, extending to the sneaker’s signature Boost cushioning.

The Ultra Boost 4.0 is expected to debut winter ’17. For readers who can’t wait — or just can’t get enough of the Ultra Boost — there are several styles available now for $180 from retailers including Champs Sports.

