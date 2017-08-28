Preview New Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes Designed by Kanye West

Kanye West Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Rex Shutterstock

Kanye West’s new Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers have yet to make their way to buyers, but new unreleased sample styles are already popping up on social media.

Yeezy Mafia shared a look at new Wave Runner 700 styles, which include the “Midnight Navy/Red/Cream” and “Tan/Green” makeups. Each look features the same upper and midsole tooling seen on the debut Yeezy Wave Runner 700 iteration, but with different colors and materials.

YEEZY BOOST 700

Midnight Navy / Red / Cream

SAMPLE + Mockup

No Release Info #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/dAF48wH5Ps — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) August 28, 2017

There is currently no release information available for either of these sample styles, but the “Gray/Chalk White/Core Black” Wave Runner 700, which was offered for $300 at preorder on Aug. 12 and is now sold out, is expected to be delivered in November.

For more on the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700, take a look inside the shoe’s technology here.

West’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site was updated today with the launch of his new Yeezy Season 5 collection, which features more Calabasas-inspired items, including sweatshirts and sweatpants, shearling coats and military boots.

YEEZY BOOST 700

Tan / Green SAMPLE

Side Pic #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/7hJwXnsgBQ — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) August 26, 2017

Want more?

Kanye West’s Latest Yeezy Season 5 Collection Is Available Now

Kim Kardashian Shares a Closer Look at the Unreleased ‘Semi Frozen Yellow’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

See the Technology Inside Kanye West’s New Yeezy Wave Runner 700

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far