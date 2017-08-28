Preview New Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Shoes Designed by Kanye West

Kanye West’s new Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers have yet to make their way to buyers, but new unreleased sample styles are already popping up on social media.
Yeezy Mafia shared a look at new Wave Runner 700 styles, which include the “Midnight Navy/Red/Cream” and “Tan/Green” makeups. Each look features the same upper and midsole tooling seen on the debut Yeezy Wave Runner 700 iteration, but with different colors and materials.
There is currently no release information available for either of these sample styles, but the “Gray/Chalk White/Core Black” Wave Runner 700, which was offered for $300 at preorder on Aug. 12 and is now sold out, is expected to be delivered in November.
For more on the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700, take a look inside the shoe’s technology here.
West’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site was updated today with the launch of his new Yeezy Season 5 collection, which features more Calabasas-inspired items, including sweatshirts and sweatpants, shearling coats and military boots.
