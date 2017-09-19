Preview Seven New Air Jordan Retro Shoes Coming Out Holiday ’17

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Bordeaux" tongue Nike

With the full-on frenzy of Black Friday shopping and the holiday season, fall/winter has become an integral part of Jordan Brand’s yearly releases. And for holiday ’17, the brand is gearing up to release seven retro editions in familiar and new lifestyle looks.

Included in the holiday range is a Flyknit variation of the classic Air Jordan 1 “Royal,” new “Bordeaux” and “Dark Gray” iterations of the Air Jordan 12, the return of the “Altitude” Air Jordan 13 and a three-sneaker pack of winter-ready “Wheat” retros that Jordan Brand is calling “Golden Harvest and Elemental Gold.”

The Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Royal” sees the fan-favorite black and royal blue makeup take on a Flyknit construction, a model that recently debuted in the Air Jordan 1’s “Black/Red” colorway.

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Royal” detail Nike

The Air Jordan 12 Retro will drop in two fall-friendly shades of “Bordeaux” burgundy and a charcoal-colored “Dark Gray.” The former is accented with white and silver, while the latter uses gold accents and a white outsole.

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Dark Gray” tongue Nike

The “Altitude” Air Jordan 13 Retro, which originally debuted in 2005 and was released in a modified form in 2010, will return with its original leather build. The black-based style features green accents throughout.

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Altitude” tongue Nike

Rounding out the collection is what Jordan Brand is calling its “Golden Harvest and Elemental Gold” range, or what many sneakerheads are simply calling “Wheat.” This group includes the air Jordan 1 OG High, the Air Jordan 6, and the Air Jordan 13.

Readers can expect the sneakers pictured here to start arriving in stores in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Wheat” tongue Nike

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Wheat” tongue Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Wheat” tongue Nike

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Bordeaux” Nike

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Dark Gray” Nike

Air Jordan 1 Flyknit “Royal” Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Altitude” Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Wheat” Nike

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Wheat” Nike

Air Jordan 13 Retro “Wheat” Nike

Want more?

This Fan-Favorite Air Jordan Retro Sneaker Could Be Rereleasing Summer ’18

Michael Jordan Personally Texted Nike Asking for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan Shoes

Jerry Lorenzo Is Selling Items From His Personal Collection Including Shoes Made for Justin Bieber