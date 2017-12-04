Virgil Abloh Is Releasing More Off-White x Nike Shoes in 2018

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax Instagram

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection continues to be one of 2017’s most popular sneaker collaborations, but it looks like FN’s Shoe of the Year recipient and the Swoosh have only scratched the surface of their planned footwear launches.

New images have recently surfaced on social media giving fans a glimpse at an unreleased Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax style. Unlike the previously released black look, this new style opts for an all-white Flyknit upper, resulting in a intriguing contrast from Abloh’s debut work on the sneaker.

Presents….Unreleased Nike Vapormax Off White (Virgil) 2018 🔥🔥🔥 @presentedbyshop @crepprotect A post shared by Presented By (@presentedbyshop) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:10am PST

All of the hallmarks of an Off-White collaboration are present, including a retro style tongue, orange details, laces printed with Abloh’s signature tongue-in-cheek “Shoelaces” branding and a reference to the shoe’s defining Air technology at the heel.

Where they differ, however, is the shoe’s knitted upper and VaporMax sole, which is fully translucent on this new look as opposed to the opaque version seen on the black colorway.

In addition to this white-based colorway, images have been spotted of a third Off-White x Air VaporMax with a black Flyknit upper and clear VaporMax tooling. There is currently no confirmed release info for any of these new Off-White x Nike shoes, but they’re expected to launch in 2018.

#offwhite#offwhitevapormax#vapormax#igsneakers#instakicks#igsneakercommunity #kicks #kicksology#kickstagram #sneaker #soletoday #sneakerlab#sneakerhead #sneakernews #sneakerfiles#solecollector#solepeek#nicekicks A post shared by @sneakerprophet_ on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:34am PST

Want more?

The Best Look Yet at the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor Releasing in 2018

Sneakerheads Weigh In on FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year

Here’s How to Get Virgil Abloh’s Nike ‘The Ten’ Sneaker Collection