President Donald Trump Pulls Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt Into National Anthem Debate

President Donald Trump has criticized the biggest names in sports (and entire leagues) via Twitter over opposing views and protests during the singing of the national anthem at games. But on Tuesday, to shame protestors, Trump posted an old video on the platform of legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt pausing an interview to honor the flag.

“Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem!” Trump wrote on Twitter to accompany the video.

Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem! 🇺🇸🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/zkenuAP9RS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Bolt, a Puma ambassador, has not responded to the president’s post. But Team Jamaica, an account for Jamaica’s Olympic sports enthusiasts, has. And if Trump reads it, he probably won’t like it.

“Please leave The Boss out of your politricks,” the last tweet on the profile read.

Please leave The Boss out of your politricks. https://t.co/jMi4r4ajEL — Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) September 27, 2017

Two-time NBA champion Stephen Curry was a Trump target on Saturday. The president used Twitter to respond to the Golden State Warriors guard’s public lack of interest in visiting the White House, an honor bestowed to pro and college sports championship winners.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump wrote.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump also posted about the NFL throughout much of last week, criticizing the league for not forcing players to stand for the national anthem.

“Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!” Trump wrote on Sept. 24. He followed the next day with, “Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country. # StandForOurAnthem.”

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country.#StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

