The Outdoor Industry Denounces President Trump’s National Monuments Executive Order

President Donald Trump speaking at the Interior Department in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. REX Shutterstock.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to review all national monuments created since 1996, a move that could have an adverse impact on several beloved destinations.

And major players in the outdoor industry aren’t happy.

“Monuments, many of which have become national parks, have created economic prosperity and jobs in local communities for decades. The vast majority of Americans value their national parks and monuments and want these lands protected,” Amy Roberts, executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association, said in a statement following the executive order’s announcement. “Negatively impacting national monuments will be extremely unpopular with the American people and will take away economic opportunity from communities that need it the most.”

Patagonia’s leadership went further, stating that it would consider taking the president to court to make sure these places are preserved.

“A president does not have the authority to rescind a national monument. An attempt to change the boundaries ignores the review process of cultural and historical characteristics and the public input,” Rose Marciano, president and CEO of Patagonia, said in a statement. “We’re watching the Trump administration’s actions very closely and preparing to take every step necessary, including legal action, to defend our most treasured public landscapes from coast to coast.”

The Carrizo Plain in California, which was given national monument status in January 2001. REX Shutterstock.

And The North Face also weighed in, via social media.

“We fundamentally believe our national monuments, parks and public lands are vital shared spaces and any attempt to change them threatens our heritage, destroying part of the very core of who we have become as a nation. It also erodes the livelihood of 7.6 million people who are employed in outdoor recreation,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post. “We stand with the outdoor industry, our customers and the overwhelming majority of Americans who oppose any legislation that would reduce or devalue our national monuments, parks and public lands. Protecting and preserving access to these places is core to our mission to enable all people to explore outdoors. #MonumentsforAll”

Trump’s executive order has Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke looking into national monuments spanning at least 100,000 acres. The order will review monuments declared not only by President Barack Obama but also by President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush.

This isn’t the first time in 2017 that outdoor-industry leaders have stood up to political agendas that could harm national monuments.

Outdoor Retailer announced in February that it was seeking proposals for a new venue after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a resolution that challenged Bears Ears’ status as a national monument. Obama designated Bears Ears as a monument on Dec. 28, 2016. The biannual Outdoor Retailer showcase has been in Salt Lake City for more than 20 years.