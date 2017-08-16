President Donald Trump Eliminates the American Manufacturing Council

President Donald Trump Rex Shutterstock

A day after stating on Twitter that he had many CEOs to replace those who were leaving the American Manufacturing Council, President Donald Trump announced on the same social media platform today that he is putting an end to the council altogether.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” Trump wrote in a tweet sent today.

Ahead of Trump’s back-to-back announcements, Under Armour chairman and CEO Kevin Plank released a statement on Monday stating he was removing himself from the council.

“I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry,” Plank wrote. “We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.“

The exec continued, “I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council. I love our country and our company, and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport, which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”

Plank’s statement was released hours after Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier said he was stepping away from the group. Frazier’s reason for leaving stemmed from Trump’s response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va.

In a statement, Frazier wrote, “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”

