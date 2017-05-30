This Limited-Edition Adidas NMD Is Coming to America on June 10

The Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka features a striped black and white heel tab. Juice Taipei

Japanese accessory brand Porter recently collaborated with Adidas on the NMD Chukka, but for sneakerheads outside of Japan, the sneakers haven’t been easy to come by.

That will change in early June when the Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka — and its sleek, matching bags — sees a wider global release on June 10.

An on-foot look at the Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka. Juice Taipei

This collaboration makes use of the NMD Chukka, an Adidas NMD variation which is seldom used for collaborations. Here, the mid-top sneaker has been colored with an all-black upper, white Boost midsole and blue EVA plugs for added support.

The Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka will be released alongside matching accessories. Juice Taipei

Porter’s signature woven label appears at the tongue, while the heel makes use of a contrasting white-and-black-striped pull tab.

The NMD Chukka will be released alongside collaborative versions of Porter’s Helmut messenger bag and Arno waist bag.

Following the Japan-exclusive launch in May, this range drops from select Adidas Consortium doors on June 10.

For those who just can’t wait for the stateside drop, this pair is available now on eBay with prices starting around $300.

The Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka features Porter’s signature label at the tongue. Juice Taipei

The Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka features a striped black and white heel tab. Juice Taipei

Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka eBay

The Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka features an all-black knitted upper. eBay

The Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka is cushioned with a full-length Adidas Boost midsole. eBay

The Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka comes packaged with alternate blue and white laces. eBay

The heel of the Porter x Adidas NMD Chukka. eBay

