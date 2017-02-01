Here’s What Happened When an NBA Player Wore Vintage Air Jordans From the ’90s

Wearing vintage sneakers has its risks, and Phoenix Suns’ swingman P.J. Tucker learned that the hard way after a pair of his original Air Jordans fell apart.
The baller shared an image on Instagram yesterday of the toe separating on his “Chutney” Air Jordan 13 Lows from 1998. “I tried *kanye shrug*,” Tucker wrote of his attempt to wear the vintage kicks.
It’s not clear whether Tucker wore the 1998 Jordans during in-game action or if he was simply planning to play in the pair before they met their untimely demise.
Tucker played Monday in the Suns’ home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but wore a different pair — 2011’s “Oregon State” Air Jordan 9 PE — before being ejected due to technical fouls in the fourth quarter.
The Suns forward regularly wears rare and vintage shoes on the court, earning him the reputation of being one of the league’s biggest sneakerheads.
While sneaker fans may be disappointed to see his classic Jordans rendered unwearable, there’s a silver lining in all of this: The Air Jordan 13 Low “Chutney” is rumored for a retro release in June, which will be the style’s first reissue since its original 1998 release.
