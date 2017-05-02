NBA Player Wears Yeezys Worth $7,500 Against LeBron and the Cavs

Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." Nike

When it comes to standout footwear moments on the NBA court, few players can hold a candle to Toronto Raptors swingman P.J. Tucker.

During Monday’s Game 1 second-round action between the Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tucker broke out a pair of 2014’s “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2.

The tonal red kicks were the last release from the Kanye West-Nike partnership and have gone on to become one of the most coveted styles, too. Consignment store Stadium Goods has just one pair in stock (a size 9.5 for $7,500), while StockX’s historical data shows an average resale value of around $5,500.

Tucker finished the night with 13 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, but that wasn’t enough to hold off LeBron James and the Cavaliers, who rallied for a 116-105 win.

In recent years, Tucker has earned a reputation for wearing sought-after sneakers on the court. The well-traveled baller wore the “Red October” Air Yeezy 2 and the “Zen Gray” Air Yeezy 1 as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

For the third time in his career, PJ Tucker is hooping in Yeezys 😵😵😵 A post shared by NBA Kicks On Court (@nbaoncourt) on May 1, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Toronto Raptors’ P.J. Tucker drives past the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyle Korver. AP

