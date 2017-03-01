You Can Order a Pizza With These Sneakers

The Pizza Hut "Pie Tops" sneakers you can order pizza from. Twitter: @pizzahut.

Sneakers that help you score pizza wherever you are? Nothing seems impossible now.

According to multiple reports, Pizza Hut is set to release a limited-edition high-top sneaker that will allow the person wearing them to have pizza delivered to wherever they are. The sneakers, designed by acclaimed customizer Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone, use geolocation to find where you are and connect with the Pie Tops app, an Adweek report states. To order a pizza, the user simply pushes the tongue on the shoe.

The shoes, dubbed “Pie Tops,” are part of the pizza chain’s campaign for March Madness, according to reports. There will be 64 pairs produced, which is the same number of college basketball teams that participate in the annual tournament to crown the best team in the States.

NBA great Grant Hill, once a brand ambassador for Fila, stars in the Pizza Hut commercial that debuted Tuesday promoting the company’s $7.99 two-topping pizza offer. In the clip, Hill is rocking the kicks.

According to Adweek, the ad was created by Droga5, the agency that also develops Under Armour’s advertising content.

