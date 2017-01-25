Burglars Cut a Hole in a Philadelphia Sneaker Store and Stole $200,000 Worth of Shoes

A pile of sneakers at Philadelphia's Dakar City store. Instagram

A Philadelphia sneaker store is recovering from a burglary that could ultimately cost the owner more than $200,000.

Dakar City, a store that specializes in buying and reselling sneakers, was one of two high-end Philadelphia stores that were burglarized on the morning of Jan. 22. According to FOX29, police believe the two incidents may be connected.

It appears that the Dakar City burglary wasn’t an amateur job, as a group allegedly cut a hole through a cinder block wall at the back of the store. The group then cut wires on the store’s surveillance cameras, but footage from nearby businesses could help police in their investigation.

“They were here for like an hour and half, minimum. So far, as far as the video from the liquor store shows they made 15 trips,” Dakar City’s owner, who wished not to be identified, told FOX29. He says the liquor store’s cameras captured members of the group piling garbage bags full of sneakers and apparel into two cars while others served as lookouts for police.

Dakar City’s owner says that when he arrived Sunday morning, the entire store was empty. According to police, the burglars were able to abscond with $200,000 in sneakers and $40,000 in cash.

“We didn’t have insurance for the store at all so it’s like a personal loss,” the owner said.

Police are now trying to determine whether the Dakar City burglary was connected to another high-end break-in that happened at a jewelry store just hours beforehand.

Want more?

A College Student’s Sneaker Collection Was Stolen While He Was Sleeping

Kim Kardashian West Heads to Dubai to Make First Public Appearance Since Paris Robbery

Ryan Lochte And Team USA Olympic Swimmers Show Off Yeezy Boost 350 Shoes Before Gunpoint Robbery In Rio