Nike Athlete Markelle Fultz Selected No. 1 by the 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft

Former Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz in the Air Jordan 12. REX Shutterstock

After months of speculation and debate among basketball fans and analysts, it’s now official: Markelle Fultz is the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Thanks to a trade this week between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, where Philadelphia received the first pick in the draft previously held by Boston, Fultz will now be playing in the City of Brotherly Love. The former Washington Huskies guard will suit up alongside young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Draft week has been good to Fultz. Aside from being the top pick, the guard was signed by athletic giant Nike as one of its newest sponsored ballers. Aside from Fultz, the brand added six other marquee college names including the University of Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo; Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles of Duke; and Jonathan Isaac of Florida State.

Fultz laced up Nike and Jordan Brand styles during his one and only season at Washington including the LeBron 14 ($174.99), the LeBron Zoom Soldier 10 (on sale today at Foot Locker for $199.99) and the Air Jordan 12 (on footlocker.com now for $179.99).

Markelle Fultz (left) in the Air Jordan 12. AP Images

Ahead of the draft and his signing with Nike, Footwear News identified Fultz in April as one of the three soon-to-be NBA rookies who deserved a shoe deal.

