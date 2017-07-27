Pharrell’s New Adidas Human Race NMD Sneakers Are Dropping This Fall in Several Styles

Pharrell Williams AP

Get ready for new Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD styles.

Williams’ latest Tennis Hu releases hit stores globally tomorrow, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg for his forthcoming output with Adidas. The designer’s popular Human Race NMD model is coming back in a big way with four trail-ready colorways.

Known as the Human Race NMD TR, this updated version of the fan-favorite collaboration features an updated ripple outsole for improved traction across a variety of surfaces. Technical changes aside, these new looks include some of the most vibrant colors used on Williams’ sneakers yet.

A “Noble Ink/Bold Yellow” (aka “Multicolor”) makeup blends a rainbow combination of colorful yarns with yellow and purple accents, while a more subtle “Core Black/Footwear White” style opts for an easy-to-wear mixture of black and white. Each shoe’s knitted upper is supported by full-length Boost midsoles and the Adidas NMD’s signature EVA plugs.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Noble Ink” Adidas

Both of these styles are set to release alongside “Pale Nude/Core Black” and “Sun Glow/Core Black” iterations of the NMD Human Race TR. According to @theyeezymafia, all four makeups will release November 11 — just in time for unpredictable fall weather where you may need a bit of extra traction in your step.

NMD Human Race Trail by @Pharrell

Fall Winter 2017 Line Up

11th November 2017 #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/lymT0FlCoY — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) May 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Core Black” Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Noble Ink” lateral Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Core Black” lateral Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Noble Ink” medial Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Core Black” medial Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Noble Ink” top Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Core Black” top Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Noble Ink” sole Adidas

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD TR “Core Black” sole Adidas

