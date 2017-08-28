Pharrell & Adidas Encourage People to Let Their Voices Be Heard With ‘Don’t Be Quiet Please’ Campaign

Pharrell Williams Adidas

Adidas and Pharrell Williams’ ongoing collaboration has entered a new phase with their “Don’t Be Quiet Please” campaign, which, among other things, has installed umpire chairs throughout New York City.

Tied to the start of the U.S. Open, the campaign began Saturday at the Frederick Johnson Community Court in Harlem with a special event featuring Williams and several Adidas-sponsored tennis stars, including Angelique Kerber, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Garbine Muguruza and the great Stan Smith (pictured below, at center).

Pharrell Williams and Adidas athletes. Adidas

And today their “Quiet Please” initiative continued with installations throughout the city at the following locations: Apollo Theater, Astor Place, Atlantic Terminal, Christopher Street at Gay Street, Columbus Circle, Flatiron, Herald Square, New York Public Library, Petrosino Square and Union Square.

According to Adidas, the purpose of the chairs is to encourage the New York City community to let their voices be heard by delivering their own personal messages of love.

“Every tennis match starts with the same two words: ‘Quiet Please.’ But change can be noisy, and our love can transform anything,” Williams said at the Saturday event. “Outside the court, we will let our voices be heard as loud as we can. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Together, we can change the game for the better.”

Performers who are slated to take the umpire chairs, which will remain open until 8 p.m. ET, include some of the city’s best spoken-word poets and rappers, Adidas brand ambassadors and more. Featured in the mix are rap stars Desiigner, Action Bronson and Young M.A., and fitness influencer Hannah Bronfman.

Footwear News spotted Ashley August outside our Bryant Park offices this morning speaking about the struggles of living in New York, the MTA and McDonald’s breakfast decisions.