Here’s Everything We Know About Pharrell’s New Adidas Human Race Sneakers

By / 1 min ago
Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams
Anna Wintour (left) and Pharrell Williams attend the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017.
Splash News

After releasing a rainbow of NMD Human Race sneakers in 2016, Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals appear to be gearing up for another collaboration.

In recent weeks, Williams has been spotted in a new co-branded model. He wore the unreleased kicks yesterday while sitting front row with Anna Wintour at Chanel’s fall ’17 show, pairing the design with bright red Adidas track pants.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas SneakersPharrell Williams’ upcoming Adidas sneaker collaboration. Splash News

While the specifics behind the collaboration remain a mystery, there are a handful of details that can be confirmed based on the images seen thus far. The shoe’s tongue label features the same logo found on Williams’ NMDs, which suggests that the design will be part of the popular Pharrell x Adidas Human Race franchise.

Also of note is the sneaker’s construction, which deviates from the Boost cushioning seen on Williams’ NMDs in favor of foam tooling. The upper makes use of a mesh-like knit, although it’s too early to confirm if it uses Adidas Primeknit technology.

One of the most striking features of the mysterious shoes is their bright green heel branding, which bears a strong resemblance to the iconic Adidas Stan Smith.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas SneakersThe upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas sneakers feature details reminiscent of the classic Stan Smith model. Splash News

In addition to this unreleased collaboration, Williams shared a photo last week which included a first look at a “Multicolor” Human Race NMD.

Pharrell WilliamsPharrell Williams pairs his new Adidas sneaker collaboration with Adidas track pants. Splash News
Pharrell WilliamsPharrell Williams in his unreleased Adidas sneaker collaboration. Splash News

