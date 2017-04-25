Adidas Made Exclusive NMD Human Race Sneakers for Pharrell’s Triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh. Mike Nelson/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West’s kids have Yeezys, and now Pharrell Williams’ triplets can wear his Adidas sneakers.

Williams took to Instagram yesterday to share a gift from Adidas Originals: three pint-size yellow NMD Human Race shoes.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Human Race sneakers for the artist’s triplets. Instagram: @pharrell

These yellow-colored kicks were the first Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race style to release to the public, debuting in July 2016. The model has since released in a handful of other colors, but Williams’ Instagram post is the first time the kicks have been spotted in infant sizes.

Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets in January, although there have not been many newborn references on social media — until now.

There are currently no confirmed plans to rerelease this yellow NMD Human Race style, however there’s much more on the way from the the collaboration. Williams has recently been spotted in unreleased NMD Human Race colorways, and there’s also a brand new model expected to debut soon.

