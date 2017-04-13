Pharrell’s New ‘Human Race’ Adidas Sneakers Will Come in a Variety of Colors

By / 20 mins ago
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams receives the Order of Arts and Letters Medal in Paris, France.
VILLARD/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

While we await more details on Pharrell Williams’ next sneaker collaboration with Adidas, new styles continue to surface on social media, making it clear there are some big plans for the still-unnamed silhouette.

In addition to the Stan Smith-inspired white-and-green look spotted in March, it looks like Parrell’s next Human Race kicks will be available in a wide variety of colorways.

Related
Kith's Ronnie Fieg Is Bringing Back One of His Most Popular Asics Styles

The most recent images come courtesy of Instagram user @sneakerprophet_, who’s shared a handful of potential releases including a white-and-pink version, a style with a tan upper and a pink midsole, a marled blue colorway, and an attention-grabbing multicolor makeup that blends shades of yellow with a kaleidoscopic knit.

But the pairs pictured below aren’t the only unreleased Pharrell sneakers making the rounds. At a Chanel party last week in Los Angeles, the recording artist-designer celebrated his birthday with a previously unseen colorway of his Human Race NMD collaboration.

Want more?

Here’s Everything We Know About Pharrell’s New Adidas Human Race Sneakers

Pharrell Williams Wore Unreleased Adidas NMDs to Chanel’s Los Angeles Party

Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne & More Stars at the Chanel Fall ’17 Show

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s