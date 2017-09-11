Pharrell Spotted in Unreleased ‘Liberty and Justice’ Adidas Human Race NMD Sneakers

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh
It looks like Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Human Race NMD sneakers are set to play a big role in the brand’s fall/winter ’17 special makeup launches.

A number of Human Race NMD TR colorways are already rumored to release in November, and Williams has recently been spotted in new iterations including several styles which are said to be friends-and-family exclusives.

The latest look to surface is a white-based style that reads “Liberty” on the right shoe and “Justice” on the left.

This theme was also echoed in Adidas and Williams’ recent “Don’t Be Quiet Please” campaign, which encourages people to let their voices be heard to make social change happen.

Williams also shared on Instagram Friday a pair of Adidas 5-Star 6.0 football cleats with a similar theme.

Check back soon for updates on all of the upcoming Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD fall/winter ’17 sneakers.

